Lewis Capaldi Withdraws from Splendour in the Grass 2023 As He Cancels All Touring “For the Foreseeable Future”

Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” to focus on getting his “mental and physical health in order”. Shows cancelled include the singer’s planned Australian headline dates, and an appearance at Splendour in the Grass next month.

Capaldi’s announcement comes after the Scottish singer-songwriter, who said in 2022 he had been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, struggled to complete his set at Glastonbury over the weekend. During the final song ‘Someone You Love’, Capaldi apologised for being unable to perform, while the massive crowd sang the song back at him. Capaldi also told the audience he’d likely be taking a break following the set. “You probably won’t see me until the end of the year,” he said.

Capaldi: It’s “Obvious That I Need to Spend Much More Time Getting My Mental and Physical Health in Order”

Capaldi announced late last night that he would be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future” in a statement shared on Instagram. “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like [Glastonbury] and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out,” he continued, referring to a series of shows he cancelled in the lead-up to his Glastonbury performance.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Sunday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi concluded: “I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Splendour in the Grass organisers confirmed last night that Capaldi’s break means he won’t appear at this year’s edition of the festival next month, nor his run of headline dates. In a statement, Secret Sounds co-CEO Paul Piticco said: “We know that many of you will be disappointed but, we’re sure Lewis’ fans will agree, all that really matters is that he takes the time he needs to feel better. Lewis, we’ll all be here waiting when you’re ready!”

Capaldi is the third Splendour act to exit the bill, following Slowthai – who was quietly removed from the lineup after he appeared in court charged with rape – and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. According to organisers, replacements for all three acts along with set times will be announced later this week.

Splendour in the Grass 2023 will run from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July at its usual home, North Byron Parklands. The lineup includes Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Hilltop Hoods, J Balvin, Sam Fender, IDLES, Little Simz and more. Tickets are on sale.

