Light It Up Festival Launching in September with Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd + More

Rae Sremmurd and Wiz Khalifa have been locked in to headline a new all-ages, touring hip-hop festival later this year. Light It Up festival will run around the country in September, kicking off at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, 2nd September, and finishing at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Friday, 8th September.

Aside from Rae Sremmurd and Wiz, there’ll also be sets from festival favourites Hooligan Hefs, Lola Brooke, and emerging R&B act Youngn Lipz. Check out all the dates and details below.

Youngn Lipz: ‘Amazing’

The event is being spearheaded by promoters TEG and Switch, and also the radio station CADA.

It’ll be Wiz’s first tour of the country in nearly a decade, having last played shows here in 2015. He’s released fistfuls of albums since then, including Rolling Papers 2 in 2018, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa in 2020, and four albums in 2022. His most recent release was Star Power, which he finally put on streaming services after being initially released in 2008.

Rae Sremmurd and Lola Brooke are both coming off the back of Coachella performances, and Light It Up will mark Brooke’s debut Australian performances.

Light It Up 2023 Lineup

Wiz Khalifa

Rae Sremmurd

Lola Brooke

Hooligan Hefs

Youngn Lipz

DJ BeastMode

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 2nd September – Qudos Bank Arena Sydney

Sunday, 3rd September Brisbane – Entertainment Centre Brisbane

Tuesday, 5th September – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Adelaide

Wednesday, 6th September – RAC Arena Perth

Friday, 8th September – Rod Laver Arena Melbourne

Sunday, 10th September – Spark Arena Auckland

General tickets will go on sale at midday local time on Friday, 2nd June via MJR Presents. A pre-sale will happen for 24 before general tickets, also via MJR Presents.

