Devonté Hynes Cancels Vivid LIVE Appearance Following His Mother’s Death

Devonté Hynes, the musician also known as Blood Orange, will no longer perform at the Sydney Opera House this Friday, 2nd June. The US-based musician was due to present Selected Classical Works alongside the Sydney Symphony Orchestra as part of Vivid LIVE. However, Hynes has cancelled the trip to Sydney due to the recent death of his mother.

Hynes pulled out of a gig in Toronto last week, and will also miss shows in Vienna and Washington D.C. “I will be honest and say that I am not able to be onstage right now, and will take this time to grieve and focus on getting myself together,” Hynes said in a statement on social media.

Blood Orange: Angel’s Pulse (Trailer)

Hynes shared a tribute to his mother on Instagram early last week. “Every step no longer feels real, I’m not sure how it can,” he wrote. “I miss you beyond words. Everything I do is for and because of you. Our hearts are forever broken, my sweet mother, may you rest in peace. Happy birthday Angel x”.

The Sydney Opera House confirmed Hynes’ cancellation. “Due to the recent passing of his mother, Devonté has decided to postpone his Australian visit,” they wrote. “Our thoughts and condolences are with Devonté and his family at this sad time. We are working to reschedule the event for 2024 and we will keep you updated. All ticketholders have been notified.”

In his statement, Hynes noted that, while they’re working to lock-in new dates, “all ticket holders will be emailed refund information” if they would prefer their money back.

It’s the second major cancellation for this year’s Vivid Sydney, with Flying Lotus bowing out of the Astral People Vivid Party due to conflicting schedules. Madlib has been announced as his replacement.

