Limp Bizkit Announce Auckland Headline Show

Limp Bizkit are taking the ~dad vibes~ across the ditch ahead of their Australian tour headlining the 2023 instalment of Good Things Festival alongside Fall Out Boy, plotting a one-off show in Auckland for November.

The nu metal icons will be rollin into the city’s Spark Arena on Saturday, 26th November for a super-sized one-off show, supported by Japanese metalcore outfit HANABIE (who you can also catch appearing at Good Things 2023).

Limp Bizkit – Out Of Style

Following this NZ show, Fred Durst & co. will be heading to our shores for all three East Coast legs of Good Things 2023 in December, topping a bill that also features the likes of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Taking Back Sunday, Frenzal Rhomb, Behemoth, Pennywise and plenty more.

The fun begins in Melbourne on Friday, 1st December before heading to Sydney on Saturday, 2nd December and Brisbane on Sunday, 3rd December.

You can peep the full Good Things lineup here, or suss the deets of Limp Bizkit’s Auckland show down below.

Saturday, 26th November 2023 – Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ (w/ HABABIE)

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale from Monday, 25th September at 9am NZST time

General tickets on sale on Wednesday, 27th September at 9am NZST time

Friday, 1st December – Good Things, Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC (Lic/AA)

Saturday, 2nd December – Good Things, Centennial Parklands, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Sunday, 3rd December – Good Things, Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD (Lic/AA)

Tickets on sale now here

