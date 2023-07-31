Lineup Announce for Handpicked Festival 2023: Lime Cordiale, Ball Park Music + More

Handpicked Festival is back after three years in the wilderness and has recruited its biggest lineup to date. The single-day festival is happening at Lake Breeze Wines in Langhorne Creek, approximately 55 kilometres south-east of Adelaide, on Saturday, 11th November.

The lineup is led by two of the hardest touring bands in contemporary Australian music: Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music. Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts is also on board, as well as Bundjalung descendant Budjerah and old faves The Waifs and The Temper Trap.

Budjerah – ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’

Handpicked creator Kate Cooper is chuffed to have secured Lime Cordiale as headliners for the event’s long-awaited return. “Lime Cordiale are known for their infectious performances and generous interactions with fans,” Cooper said. “They really fit our vibe at Handpicked.”

Ball Park Music are Handpicked veterans, and Cooper is “thrilled to have them back.” “We love Ball Park Music,” Cooper said. Meanwhile, Alberts is a bucket-list addition to the lineup. “We have been chasing Ziggy for a number of years now. To finally be able to host him in our backyard is dream,” Cooper said.

Handpicked 2022 was cancelled due to extreme weather, but tickets remain valid for 2023. Following three successive cancellations, the festival organisers sought help from the Department for Industry, Innovation and Science through the Music Development Office and the South Australian Tourism Commission through Events South Australia to get the show on the road in 2023.

In a statement, a SA government representative said they were happy to help: “The Malinauskas Government is proud to support the return of Handpicked Festival, attracting some huge names in Australian music to Langhorne Creek for a celebration of good music, local food and wine.”

Handpicked Festival 2023

Lime Cordiale

Ball Park Music

Ziggy Alberts

The Temper Trap

The Waifs

Budjerah

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 11th November – Lake Breeze Wines, Langhorne Creek SA

Tickets on sale via Handpicked

