The Waifs Announce ‘Up All Night’ 20th Anniversary Tour

The Waifs will embark on a lengthy Australian tour in June, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Up All Night. The extensive run will see them performing the album – featuring the likes of breakthrough single ‘London Still’, ‘Lighthouse’ and ‘Fisherman’s Journey’ – in its entirety, along with a selection of other favourites.

June will see the folk-rock band play a string of Victorian shows, including dates in Melbourne, Queenscliff, Ballarat, Bendigo, Warrnambool and other cities. The following month will see the band playing a mix of metropolitan and regional dates in Queensland, New South Wales and Canberra. Shows in Hobart, Adelaide and the NT will follow in August, with September seeing the tour wrap up in WA.

The Waifs – ‘London Still’

On each date of the tour, The Waifs will be joined by a revolving cast of special guests. Josh Pyke will support four of the band’s shows in July, while Missy Higgins – whose first national tour was supporting The Waifs on their Up All Night run in 2003 – will perform at the Melbourne date on Saturday, 3rd June. Other artists performing on select dates include Liz Stringer, Mick Thomas, Jordie Lane and Jeff Lang. See dates and details below. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 21st April.

Up All Night arrived in January 2003.as the Waifs’ fourth album, following their self-titled 1996 debut, 1998’s Shelter Me and 2000’s Sink or Swim. The album earned them two ARIA awards in 2003 – Best Independent Release and Best Blues and Roots Album – while producer Christ Thompson won both Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year for his work.

The Waifs have gone on to release four more albums since Up All Night arrived, with the most recent being 2017’s Ironbark.

The Waifs Up All Night 20th Anniversary 2023 Tour

Thursday, 1th June – Queenscliff Town Hall, Queenscliff

Friday, 2nd June – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat (w/ Jeff Lang)

Saturday, 3rd June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne (w/ Jeff Lang and Missy Higgins)

Sunday, 4th June – Riverlinks Westside Theatre, Shepparton ( w/ Jeff Lang)

Wednesday, 7th June – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Friday, 9th June – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon

Saturday, 10th June – Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey

Sunday, 11th June – Capitol Theatre, Bendigo

Thursday, 13th June – Lighthouse, Warrnambool

Tuesday, 4th June – Birdsville Big Red Bash, Simpson Desert

Thursday, 6th June – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Friday, 7th June – Dalrympyle Hotel, Townsville

Saturday, 8th July – Tanks, Cairns

Sunday, 9th June – Tanks, Cairns

Thursday, 13th July – Canberra Theatre, Canberra (w/ Josh Pyke)

Friday, 14th July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle (w/ Josh Pyke)

Saturday, 15th July – State Theatre, Sydney (w/ Josh Pyke)

Sunday, 16th July – Anitas, Wollongong (w/ Josh Pyke)

Wednesday, 19th July – Events Centre, Caloundra (w/ Mick Thomas)

Thursday, 20th July – Tivoli, Brisbane (w/ Mick Thomas)

Friday, 21st July – Tivoli, Brisbane (w/ Mick Thomas) SOLD OUT

Saturday, 22nd July – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba (w/ Mick Thomas)

Sunday, 23rd July – Miami Marketta, Miami (w/ Mick Thomas)

Friday, 4th August – Odeon Theatre, Hobart (w/ Jordie Lane)

Saturday, 5th August – The Governor Hindmarsh, Adelaide (w/ Jordie Lane)

Tuesday, 8th August – Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth (w/ Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham)

Wednesday, 9th August – The Art House, Wyong (w/ Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham )

Thursday, 10th August – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst (w/Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham)

Saturday, 12th August – Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs

Thursday, 17th August – Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill

Saturday, 2nd September – Perth Concert Hall, Perth (w/ Liz Stringer)

Sunday, 3rd September – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah (w/ Liz Stringer)

Thursday, 7th September – Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie (w/ Liz Stringer)

Friday, 8th September – Esperance Civic Centre, Esperance (w/ Liz Stringer)

Saturday, 9th September – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany (w/ Liz Stringer)

Wednesday, 13th September – Margaret River HEART, Margaret River (w/ Liz Stringer)

Thursday, 14th September – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (w/ Liz Stringer)

Saturday, 16th September – Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton (w/ Liz Stringer)

Friday, 22nd September – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin

Sunday, 24th September – Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome

Tickers on sale Friday, 21st April.

