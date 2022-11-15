Lineup Announced For Boiler Room’s Return to Melbourne in 2023

Boiler Room is back to take over Melbourne Seaworks Maritime Precinct this summer and organisers have just cracked the lid on the 2023 lineup.

Going down on Saturday, 21st January, Boiler Room will tee up a packed roster of both local and international party-starters including US Motor City techno veteran DJ Bone, Canada-born, Berlin-based DJ and label owner Darwin, Barcelona’s master of melody John Talabot, plus homegrown heroes Colette, DJ PGZ, Moktar and Roza Terenzi.

WATCH: Kaytranada Boiler Room Montreal DJ Set

Taking over one stage, the event will run from early afternoon until the wee hours, with all sets to be immortalised on the Boiler Room platform for music fans worldwide, just like the above clip of Kaytranada hitting the decks in Montreal.

As per tradition, the event will also be a collaboration with the good folks at Naarm’s premier music and arts festival, Sugar Mountain.

Another Boiler Room event is scheduled for this November in Melbourne with Newcastle DJ Mall Grab and more.

You can catch the full lineup and ticketing details for the 2023 event below.

Boiler Room Melbourne 2023 Lineup

Colette (AUS)

Darwin (CAN)

DJ Bone (USA)

DJ PGZ (AUS)

John Talabot (ESP)

Moktar (AUS)

Roza Terenzi (AUS)

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 21st January – Seaworks Maritime Precinct, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

TICKETS ON SALE FROM 2PM, THURSDAY, 17TH NOVEMBER HERE

Further Reading

Boiler Room: Melbourne Announced Featuring Mall Grab, C.FRIM And More

Boiler Room Vows To Deal With “Vile Cowardly Dickheads” Writing Misogynistic Comments

‘It Was Always Just The Music For Me’: Dameeeela Rationalises Her Love of Nightlife