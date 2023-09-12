Boiler Room Adds Second Melbourne Show

Boiler Room has added another gig to its upcoming World Tour stop in Melbourne later this year, after tickets to the first event sold out in just 15 minutes. The same lineup will appear at both parties, led by Berlin selector Marlon Hoffstadt (AKA DJ Daddy Trance), UK’s Bakey and Breaka, and New York’s Miley Serious.

There’ll also be sets from locals like Melbourne’s CaucasianOpportunities, Surusinghe, SOVBLKPSSY, and SWIM. Check out the full lineup below alongside ticket details.

The parties form part of Boiler Room’s World Tour series, which has been landing in cities around the world all through 2023. A Sydney Boiler Room was recently announced, featuring acts like Interplanetary Criminal, local favourite Ayebatonye, German selector DJ Seinfeld, UK’s Effy and Prospa, and Ireland’s Prozak.

The Sydney Boiler Room will take over the Munro Warehouse at the Sydney Showgrounds on Saturday, 2nd December. Sorry if you haven’t already bought tickets: organisers have confirmed they all sold out in minutes.

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 28th October – Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts SOLD OUT

Sunday, 29th October – Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts NEW SHOW

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 14th September.

