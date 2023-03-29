Lineup Announced for Brisbane’s Stones Corner Fest: Art vs Science, Resin Dogs & More

Brisbane’s street festival for a good cause, Stone’s Corner, is returning this year with a stacked lineup for its eighth outing.

Aussie electro favourites Art Vs Science and Aussie hip-hop genre mashers Resin Dogs top the roster for the 2023 event, which is locked in for Sunday, 30th April at the usual inner-city spot on Logan Road.

Art Vs Science – ‘Check The Boombox’

The eclectic lineup also includes 70’s and 80’s tribute act Yacht Rock Revival, country alt-rock group Good Will Remedy, indie-pop artist Jem Cassar-Daley, triple j Unearthed indie act DUSTY, Brisbane singer-songwriter Andy Martin and local legend John Hanley, together with his band, The Hurricanes.

As always, the free event will be raising money for the MND and Me Foundation, with funds collected on the day to be distributed to Queenslanders like Hanley, who are living with Motor Neurone Disease.

You can catch all the key details below, or head to the official website here.

Stones Corner Festival 2023

Sunday, 30th April – Logan Road, Stones Corner, Brisbane QLD

Tickets – Free Entry

