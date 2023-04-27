Set Times Revealed for Brisbane’s Stones Corner Festival 2023: Art vs Science, Resin Dogs + More

Stones Corner Festival takes over Logan Road in the inner Brisbane neighbourhood of Stones Corner, on Yugerra and Turrbal Country, this Sunday, 30th April. Entry is free but donations are encouraged as the event is a fundraiser for the MND and Me Foundation, which assists those living with Motor Neurone Disease.
Art vs Science are this year’s headliners, appearing alongside Brisbane hip hop crew Resin Dogs, singer-songwriters Jem Cassar-Daley and Andy Martin, 70s/80s good times revivalists Yacht Rock Revival, country rock foursome Good Will Remedy and rising indie pop act Dusty.
Resin Dogs – ‘Set It Off’
Local muso John Hanley will perform with his band, The Hurricanes. Hanley is a 51-year-old Brisbane resident who was diagnosed with MND in 2016. However, despite confining him to a wheelchair and making him tire quickly, the illness hasn’t taken away Hanley’s singing voice.
Stones Corner Festival 2023
- Sunday, 30th April – Logan Road, Stones Corner, Brisbane QLD
Set Times
- 12.00: Welcome to Country
- 13.10: Dusty
- 14.05: John Hanley & The Hurricanes
- 14.55: Jem Cassar-Daley
- 16.00: Good Will Remedy
- 17.15: Yacht Rock Revival
- 19.15: Resin Dogs
- 20.45: Art vs Science
