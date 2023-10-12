A.B. Original Release ‘Yes’ Video: “The Alternative to Voting Yes Just Reinforces Racism”

Indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original have released a music video for their new single in support of the “yes” vote in the upcoming referendum. Titled ‘YES’, and featuring DJ Total Eclipse and MARLON, the song is a heartfelt call for inclusion and acceptance.

A.B. Original – made up of rapper Briggs and acclaimed producer and MC trials – are one of the most powerful musical groups in the country, a pair of innovators who collect the feelings of the times and turn them into something anthemic and inspiring. The pair have described the new single and the referendum to which it relates as an “invitation to walk with First Nations peoples.”

A.B. Original – ‘YES’

The song comes hot off the release of a comedic, informative video that Briggs made with the duo Freudian Nip, which went viral. In the video, Briggs debates the concept of a “progressive no vote” showing that it comes from a place of misinformation.

The video for ‘YES’, meanwhile, opens with the reminder that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have called for a political voice for “close to 100 years.” From there, it sees Briggs and trials speaking straight to camera, delivering a simple message – “The no vote mean no hope and complacence / Yes vote echo through whole generations.”

The clip was directed by the Australian cinematographer Ellery Ryan, a powerhouse in Australian cinema for over three decades. Shot in Briggs’ hometown of Shepparton on Yorta Yorta Country, it’s a reminder of the power of community and a wake-up call for those who are yet to fully engage in the multitudinous issues surrounding the “yes” vote.

“It’s important that we continue to work towards better outcomes for Blackfullas,” Briggs has said about the song. “With this referendum we stand to make a gain towards those better outcomes.” He continued, “The alternative to voting Yes just reinforces racism, and puts us in a worse position than where we are now. It feels like the alternate to YES is extremely detrimental.”

Remember to vote in the referendum this Saturday, 14th October.

Further Reading

Here are the Set Times for Now & Forever: A.B. Original, Baker Boy, BARKAA + More

A.B. Original Release New Single ‘Yes’ – “No Voice, No Choice”

All of the Events Happening as Part of The Eighty-Six’s Super Saturday