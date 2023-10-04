Zach Bryan Moves Melbourne ALWAYS LIVE Show to Flemington Racecourse

Oklahoma country star Zach Bryan announced his first-ever Australian show earlier this week. Riding high on the success of this year’s self-titled LP, Bryan slotted in a one-night-only performance at St Kilda’s Catani Gardens as part of Victoria’s sprawling ALWAYS LIVE concert series. Extraordinary ticket demand has led to a change of venue, with Bryan now set to perform at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, 9th December.

Ticket pre-sales begin at 12pm AEDT today (Thursday, 5th October), with general tickets going on sale on Friday, 6th October at 12pm AEDT. Head to the Untitled website to get in on the action.

Zach Bryan – ‘Something in the Orange’

The venue upgrade is the latest demonstration of Bryan’s immense popularity in Australia. His 2022 single ‘Something in the Orange’ is the longest-charting single by a country artist in the history of the ARIA Top 50 singles chart.

The song is currently enjoying its 55th week in ARIA’s Top 50 singles chart, where it sits at number 13. Meanwhile, Bryan’s latest single, ‘I Remember Everything’, a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, is at number 11.

The latter song appears on Bryan’s new album, Zach Bryan, which came out at the end of August. ‘Something in the Orange’ appeared on Bryan’s major label debut, American Heartbreak, released in May 2022.

Zach Bryan for ALWAYS LIVE

Saturday, 9th December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne VIC

Pre-sale will begin on Thursday, 5th October, with general tickets going on sale Friday, 6th October via Untitled

Further Reading

Christina Aguilera Headlines Program for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE 2023

Jai Paul Adds Third Show to 2023 Australian Debut

Zach Bryan Announces First Ever Australian Show for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE