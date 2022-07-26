Lineup Announced For Quandamooka Festival on Minjerribah (Stradbroke Island)

After a couple of COVID-impacted years, Quandamooka Festival will return to Country in late August 2022. The lineup includes First Nations artists Roger Knox, Shakaya, Electric Fields, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks and Joe Geia.

The festival will take place on Queensland’s North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) from Friday, 26 – Sunday, 28th August. Punters can choose between single-day Friday, Sunday and Sunday tickets or purchase a three-day festival pass.

Quandamooka presents Electric Fields, Emma Donovan & more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to the aforementioned headliners, the Quandamooka program includes Benny Maza, Georgia Corowa, Keely and CKNU. In anticipation of the event, Electric Fields said, “We’re really looking forward to being a part of this very special cultural celebration on the beautiful Stradbroke Island. Thank you for the invitation.”

Damian Miley, the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation CEO, said, “[We’re] excited to be holding the Quandamooka Festival again for the first time since 2019. We are looking forward to welcoming our community and visitors to country to celebrate Quandamooka, art, culture, music and people”

Tickets on sale now. Children 12 years and under get in free.

Quandamooka Festival 2022

Roger Knox

Shakaya

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks

Joe Geia

Benny Maza

Georgia Corowa

Keely

CKNU

Friday, 26—Sunday, 28th August – Minjerribah (Dunwich, North Stradbroke Island, QLD)

Further Reading

Electric Fields Share New Single ‘Gold Energy’

The Teskey Brothers & Emma Donovan Cover Archie Roach’s ‘Get Back To The Land’

The Ballot is Now Open For Meredith Music Festival 2022