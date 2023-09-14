Sun Cycle
Lineup Announced for Sun Cycle NYD 2024: Erika de Casier, Jayda G, Overmono + More

Sun Cycle NYD will be back at the Coburg Velodrome on Monday, 1st January 2024. They’ve recruited an impressive lineup of international and local acts, including Danish electro-R&B artist Erika de Casier, Canadian pop-house producer Jayda G and UK ravers Overmono.

Psychedelic jazz ensemble Mildlife lead the crop of local names, alongside fast-rising hip hop and neo-soul artist Miss Kaninna, Australia’s baddest Vv Pete and a b2b set from Moktar and DJ Plead. Sign up for pre-sale tickets now and find the complete lineup below.

Erika de Casier – ‘Polite’

Erika de Casier was recently named on the lineup for the new Hobart festival HAYDAYS, while both Jayda G and Overmono will be appearing at Lost Paradise and Beyond the Valley over the New Year’s period. As for Mildlife, the Naarm/Melbourne psych-jazz outfit released the single ‘Return to Centaurus’ this week and announced a bunch of regional tour dates.

Sun Cycle NYD will also weclome NTS breakfast host Zakia, Simon TK and Edd Fisher’s Wax’o Paradiso project, Berlin-base DJ Objekt, the excellent Kalyani, and loads more.

Sun Cycle NYD 2024

  • Erika de Casier
  • Jayda G
  • Mildlife
  • Objekt
  • Overmono
  • Baby G
  • Ben Fester
  • Dita
  • DJ Fart In The Club
  • DJ Luv You
  • Kalyani
  • Lada Shaka b2b Stev Zar
  • Maara
  • Marcellus Pittman
  • Miss Kaninna
  • Moktar b2b DJ Plead
  • Now Here This All-Star Band
  • Poli-Pearl
  • Sophie Forrest
  • Strange Interactions
  • Vv Pete
  • Wax’o Paradiso
  • Zakia

Date & Venue

  • Monday, 1st January – Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne VIC

