Lineup Announced for Sun Cycle NYD 2024: Erika de Casier, Jayda G, Overmono + More

Sun Cycle NYD will be back at the Coburg Velodrome on Monday, 1st January 2024. They’ve recruited an impressive lineup of international and local acts, including Danish electro-R&B artist Erika de Casier, Canadian pop-house producer Jayda G and UK ravers Overmono.
Psychedelic jazz ensemble Mildlife lead the crop of local names, alongside fast-rising hip hop and neo-soul artist Miss Kaninna, Australia’s baddest Vv Pete and a b2b set from Moktar and DJ Plead. Sign up for pre-sale tickets now and find the complete lineup below.
Erika de Casier – ‘Polite’
Erika de Casier was recently named on the lineup for the new Hobart festival HAYDAYS, while both Jayda G and Overmono will be appearing at Lost Paradise and Beyond the Valley over the New Year’s period. As for Mildlife, the Naarm/Melbourne psych-jazz outfit released the single ‘Return to Centaurus’ this week and announced a bunch of regional tour dates.
Sun Cycle NYD will also weclome NTS breakfast host Zakia, Simon TK and Edd Fisher’s Wax’o Paradiso project, Berlin-base DJ Objekt, the excellent Kalyani, and loads more.
Sun Cycle NYD 2024
- Erika de Casier
- Jayda G
- Mildlife
- Objekt
- Overmono
- Baby G
- Ben Fester
- Dita
- DJ Fart In The Club
- DJ Luv You
- Kalyani
- Lada Shaka b2b Stev Zar
- Maara
- Marcellus Pittman
- Miss Kaninna
- Moktar b2b DJ Plead
- Now Here This All-Star Band
- Poli-Pearl
- Sophie Forrest
- Strange Interactions
- Vv Pete
- Wax’o Paradiso
- Zakia
Date & Venue
- Monday, 1st January – Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne VIC
Sign up for pre-sale tickets here
