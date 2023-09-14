Lineup Announced for Sun Cycle NYD 2024: Erika de Casier, Jayda G, Overmono + More

Sun Cycle NYD will be back at the Coburg Velodrome on Monday, 1st January 2024. They’ve recruited an impressive lineup of international and local acts, including Danish electro-R&B artist Erika de Casier, Canadian pop-house producer Jayda G and UK ravers Overmono.

Psychedelic jazz ensemble Mildlife lead the crop of local names, alongside fast-rising hip hop and neo-soul artist Miss Kaninna, Australia’s baddest Vv Pete and a b2b set from Moktar and DJ Plead. Sign up for pre-sale tickets now and find the complete lineup below.

Erika de Casier – ‘Polite’

Erika de Casier was recently named on the lineup for the new Hobart festival HAYDAYS, while both Jayda G and Overmono will be appearing at Lost Paradise and Beyond the Valley over the New Year’s period. As for Mildlife, the Naarm/Melbourne psych-jazz outfit released the single ‘Return to Centaurus’ this week and announced a bunch of regional tour dates.

Sun Cycle NYD will also weclome NTS breakfast host Zakia, Simon TK and Edd Fisher’s Wax’o Paradiso project, Berlin-base DJ Objekt, the excellent Kalyani, and loads more.

Sun Cycle NYD 2024

Erika de Casier

Jayda G

Mildlife

Objekt

Overmono

Baby G

Ben Fester

Dita

DJ Fart In The Club

DJ Luv You

Kalyani

Lada Shaka b2b Stev Zar

Maara

Marcellus Pittman

Miss Kaninna

Moktar b2b DJ Plead

Now Here This All-Star Band

Poli-Pearl

Sophie Forrest

Strange Interactions

Vv Pete

Wax’o Paradiso

Zakia

Date & Venue

Monday, 1st January – Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne VIC

Sign up for pre-sale tickets here

Further Reading

Here’s the Lineup for Beyond the Valley 2023: RÜFÜS DU SOL, Central Cee, Kelis + More

New Tassie Festival HAYDAYS Announces 2023 Lineup: Foals, SBTRKT, Genesis Owusu + More

Love Letter to a Record: Huntly on Erika de Casier’s ‘Essentials’