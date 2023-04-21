NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Cash Savage and the Last Drinks’ timely ‘$600 Short on the Rent’, the sound of Snowy (of Snowy Band) going power pop with ‘If I’m Right’, electro-pop and hip hop from pastels featuring ThatKidMaz, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – April ’23

New additions 21/04/2023

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – $600 Short on the Rent

Snowy – If I’m Right

Younger Than Me – Right Way

The Empty Threats – Evil Eye

Tia Gostelow – Sour

Tilly VW – Room for You

pastels ft. ThatKidMaz – Ramon & Juliet

Clea – Exit Game

Hard-Ons – Apartment for Two

Moody Beaches – I Don’t Belong

Elizabeth – If You Died (Live at Thornbury Theatre)

