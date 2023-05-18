Amos Roach, Bumpy, Mo’Ju, Radical Son and Fred Leone Part of AFL’s Dreamtime at the ‘G Lineup

The AFL has revealed the artists locked in to perform at the Dreamtime at the ‘G game this Saturday, 21st May. Amos Roach and the Archie Roach Band, Bumpy, Mo’ju, Radical Son, and Fred Leone will form the core of the entertainment at the famous ground on Saturday night.

The artists will perform before the match and also at halftime, when many of the artists will come together on stage for a rendition of the late Archie Roach’s ‘Colour of your Jumper’, in honour of the 30th anniversary of Nicky Winmar’s iconic stand against racism in a game against Collingwood in 1993.

Mo’Ju: ‘Change Has To Come’

Aunty Joy Murphy AO will conduct the Welcome to Country before the match, and the clubs playing – Essendon and Richmond – will each take part in a ceremonial dance. First Nations dance groups Djirri Djirri, Bandok Tati, and the Dreamtime Contemporary Dancers will also take part.

“We know storytelling is an important part of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and we’re excited to bring this tradition to life on the hallowed turf of the MCG, on the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri people, like we’ve never seen before,” said the AFL’s Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers.

“The AFL is delighted to welcome a host of talented First Nations artists and performers to the MCG for the annual Dreamtime match as we continue to celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Round.”

The pre-match entertainment will kick off just after 7pm, and you can watch it on Channel Seven, Foxtel, or Kayo.

