Linkin Park Release Never-Before-Heard ‘Meteora’ Track ‘Lost’, Announce 20th Anniversary Edition

Linkin Park will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album, 2003’s Meteora, with the release of the Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition on Friday, 7th April. To get the celebrations started, the California nu metal band have shared a never-before-heard song from the Meteora sessions, ‘Lost’.

Given it was recorded during the Meteora sessions, ‘Lost’ features vocals from the band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington. “Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself,” primary songwriter Mike Shinoda said in a statement.

Linkin Park – ‘Lost’

Shinoda continued: “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20.”

The Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition will be available as a limited edition super deluxe box set, deluxe vinyl box set, deluxe 3-CD, and digital download. The super deluxe box set will include six additional unreleased songs, as well as demos, b-sides, complete concert recordings, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage. You can pre-order the album here.

Linkin Park have been on hiatus since Bennington’s death in 2017, with rapper Mike Shinoda confirming last year that there were no plans for new music, albums or live shows from the band.

“The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that, yeah, we talk like every few weeks,” he told fans during a Twitch livestream. “I talk to the guys, or some of the guys, and there’s no tours, there’s no music, there’s no albums in the pipeline.” Shinoda added: “Just keep in your minds that that is not happening. I’m just going to say that much for now.”

Linkin Park’s Meteora debuted at #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart back in ’03. It’s since sold roughly 16 million copies around the world, making it one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century. The LP spawned the band’s second biggest hit, ‘Numb’, which is right behind their classic ‘In The End’, which recently became the first nu-metal song to pass 1 billion streams on Spotify

