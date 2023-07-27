Lisa Mitchell, Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley to Star in ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ Fleetwood Mac Show

Four beloved Australian artists are teaming up to celebrate the musical legacy of Fleetwood Mac. Indie-pop veteran Lisa Mitchell, Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley, country singer Charlie Collins and blues musician Karen Lee Andrews will join forces this spring for the ‘Yesterdays Gone’ tribute show.

They’ll be performing the legendary UK/US band’s greatest hits at two special performances in Sydney and Melbourne.

Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy

Sydneysiders will be able to witness the action unfold at North Head’s Night at The Barracks on Friday, 22nd September, while Melburnians will get their turn at the Northcote Theatre on Friday, 20th October.

“The sounds of Fleetwood Mac were hanging around my house growing up before I even knew what I was listening to,” Temperley said in a press statement. “So now, every time I chuck on a Fleetwood Mac record, it feels like I’m catching up with an old friend.

“I reconnected again with the albums as I got older — not only do the recordings sound so good but it’s very rare that a band would have so many great songwriters in one place.”

Temperley and co. will be dipping into a catalogue that includes hits such as ‘Landslide’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Go Your Own Way’, ‘Gypsy’, ‘Little Lies’, ‘Dreams’ and many more.

Friday, 22nd September – Night at The Barracks, North Head, Manly, NSW – Tickets

Friday, 20th October – Northcote Theatre, Northcote, VIC – Tickets

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th July at 9am

