Lookout Festival 2024: Incubus, Live, Birds of Tokyo + More

US alt-rock acts Incubus and Live will headline the inaugural Lookout Festival tour in April 2024. The festival will visit Bribie Island and Southport, QLD, Mornington, VIC, and Hilarys, WA. The two international acts will be joined by Australian rock groups Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and The Superjesus.

Lookout was announced alongside details of Live and Incubus’ 2024 Australian co-headline tour, which is sending the two bands to arenas in Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. Live and Incubus both toured Australia, separately, in March 2018. This will be their first co-headline tour.

Live – ‘Dolphin’s Cry’

Live were due to visit Australia in April 2020 as part of the Under the Southern Stars rock carnival. The lineup also included Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary, but the tour was scrapped due to Covid.

“It has been way too long,” Live frontperson Ed Kowalczyk said in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier that Live is finally returning to Australia for the first time in 5 years. And the icing on the cake is going to be sharing the stage with Incubus for the first time. I have always been a fan of their deep vibes, intellectual lyrics, and ground-breaking musical style.”

Lookout Festival 2024

Live

Incubus

Eskimo Joe

Birds of Tokyo

The Superjesus

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 6th April – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday, 7th April – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday, 13th April – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday, 20th April – Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA

More info here

Further Reading

Live and Incubus Announce 2024 Australian Co-Headline Tour

Lineup Announced for 2023 Melbourne Royal Show After Dark: Hot Dub Time Machine, Sneaky Sound System + More

Lisa Mitchell, Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley to Star in ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ Fleetwood Mac Show