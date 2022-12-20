Following the surprise release of her new album No Thank You last week, rapper Little Simz has unveiled an accompanying short film of the same title.

The 11-minute film was directed by Gabriel Moses and was shot outside Paris’ Chateau de Millemont. It features a handful of tracks from the album, including ‘Heart on Fire’, ‘X’, ‘Silhouette’, ‘Sideways’ and ‘Broken’. Check it out below.

Little Simz: No Thank You

“I have a proper appreciation for Simz’s music and as a person she’s a real humble soul; deserves all the success there is to receive,” said Moses of the collaboration. “I’m blessed to collaborate with her on an honest project like ‘No Thank You’. Love to everyone who worked on the film, without them it doesn’t happen so credit to all of them.”

Simz’ No Thank You is the follow-up to her acclaimed record Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – which won her a Mercury Prize less than two months ago. …Introvert also snagged her wins in the Brit Awards, Ivor Novello Awards, and the MOBO award for Album of the Year. You can read Music Feeds’ review of the album over here.

Reviews of the new album so far have been nothing short of glowing: The Guardian gifted it four stars, and Pitchfork a respectable 7.7 out of 10. It was produced by her longtime collaborator, Inflo. “Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important,” Simz wrote in the announcement of the album a couple of weeks back.

