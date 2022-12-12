Little Simz Wraps Up 2022 by Releasing New Album ‘No Thank You’

The cover art for 'No Thank You' by Little Simz | Image: Karolina Wielocha

UK rapper Little Simz has released her fifth studio album, No Thank You. The 10-track album was produced by Simz’s regular collaborator Inflo, who is also a member of the mighty prolific collective Sault.

Simz hasn’t said much about the new release, other than a brief statement she shared when announcing it last week: “Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

Listen to Little Simz’ No Thank You

No Thank You arrives a little over a year since Simz released her acclaimed 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The record earned the 28-year-old Simbi Ajikawo the 2022 Mercury Prize, beating out the likes of Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Wet Leg. Simz was first nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2019 for Grey Area, Davebut lost to fellow London rapper .

This year, Little Simz also won Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record at America’s Libera Awards, and the MOBO Award (Music of Black Origin) for Album of the Year.

In Music Feeds‘ review of Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, writer Cyclone Wehner said Simz “intersects the personal, political and professional sides of her evolution” to create a “resonant album underpinned by a rare emotional logic and philosophical courage as well as compelling tunes.”

