Little Simz Wins Mercury Prize For ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

British rapper Little Simz has taken out the 2022 Mercury Prize with her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The musician beat out the likes of Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, and more to win the 31st edition of the award.

“When it came down to it, the judges were so impressed by Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz that everyone could get behind it,” the Mercury Prize judging panel said in a statement announcing the award. “This accomplished and complex yet entirely accessible album is the work of someone striving constantly to push herself.

Little Simz – ‘Introvert’

“It deals with themes both personal and political while putting them against music that is as sophisticated as it is varied. The Mercury Prize is all about shining a light on albums of lasting value and real artistry. Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has both.”

Released in September 2021, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert received widespread acclaim upon its arrival, going on to top the UK Independent Albums and UK R&B Albums charts, while peaking at number 40 in Australia. It was preceded by 2019’s Grey Area which in turn gave Little Simz her first Mercury Prize nomination, losing to Dave’s Psychodrama.

Announcing its nominees in August, the 2022 Mercury Prize also saw albums from Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, Yard Act, Gwenno, Fergus McCreadie, Nova Twins, Kojey Radical, and Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler in contention for the prize. Originally scheduled to be handed out in early September, the Mercury Prize had been postponed to October in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Further Reading

Little Simz Gives Us ‘Feel Good Inc’ By Gorillaz For Like A Version

Wet Leg Cover Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ For BBC Live Lounge

Sam Fender Adds Extra Sydney Show To Australian Tour