Louis Tomlinson Announces 2024 Australian Tour Dates

One Direction alumnus Louis Tomlinson will return to Australia in 2024 for a quick run of shows up the east coast in January and February. The singer will head to Melbourne first, playing the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday, 28th January, before hitting up Brisbane’s Riverstage and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Friday, 2nd February.

The shows are in support of his 2022 album Faith In The Future, which arrived in November last year, buoyed by singles like ‘Bigger Than Me’ and ‘The Greatest’ – which was co-produced by James Vincent McMorrow.

Louis Tomlinson: ‘Bigger Than Me’

In an interview with Billboard, Tomlinson admitted he doesn’t reflect positively on his debut solo ablum Walls, because it lacked “consistency and fluidity”.

“When I was writing the songs, it was over a big chunk of my life. Lots of stuff happening to me. So at times it was moving around conceptually,” Tomlinson explained. “Whereas I think this record, every song is about something slightly different. But I think there is something, there’s the element of change that keeps coming back.

“There’s definitely a lot of nostalgia in there, because I’ve been thinking about getting older and all that kind of thing. So I think there is a kind of invisible concept that ties it all together, if you know what I mean.”

Earlier this year Tomlinson released a documentary titled All Of Those Voices, which followed the singer behind the scenes on his 2022 world tour. Watch the official trailer for the film below.

Louis Tomlinson Australian Tour Dates 2024

Sunday, 28th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tuesday, 30th January – Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, 2nd February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, 25th July at 12.00pm via Live Nation. For pre-sale information head to the website.

