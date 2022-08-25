‘Love, Lust, Lost’, The Posthumous Album From Zac Denton, Is Out Today

Love, Lust, Lost, the posthumous album from late Australian musician Zac Denton has been released. The new record arrives on what would have been Denton’s 28th birthday.

Presented as a compilation of previously unreleased recordings, the album collects a number of demos, album outtakes, and live recordings, all presented to the show the breadth and depth of Denton’s skills as a musician and songwriter. The album was previewed earlier this month by way of lead single, ‘Ciggie Whinge’, which served as a hopeful song that had been recorded as a demo for the forthcoming Ciggie Witch album.

Zac Denton – ‘Ciggie Whinge’

Having moved to Melbourne from Wagga Wagga at the age of 18, Denton joined his brother Lachlan as the the drummer, and later guitarist, for The Ocean Party. Before long, he had begun to curate a prolific output as a musician, forming Ciggie Witch, joining Cool Sounds, and even recording a solo album under the Hobby Farm moniker in addition to his work in Pregnancy and No Local.

Tragically, Denton passed away in 2018 at the age of 24, following complications pertaining to a brain cyst. In 2019, The Ocean Party announced their dissolution, saying farewell by way of their Nothing Grows EP, which collected a number of tracks written by Denton.

As per a press release, Love, Lust, Lost collects a number of songs and fragments left behind by Denton, with the compilation showcasing the extent of his musical growth. While some tracks show what would have been, others show a younger Denton offering demos of song from previous albums. Other tracks include portions of future Ocean Party songs, a potential Pregnancy track, and a handful of instrumental demos.

“So many unanswered questions arise when listening to the songs compiled for Love, Lust, Lost, but what it gives friends and fans is a chance to reflect on just how lucky we were to ever have Zac Denton in this world.”

