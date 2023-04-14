NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes a new Afrobeat and hip hop cut from The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra, a taste of Lachlan Denton’s new solo LP Furnishings, laidback soul from Palestinian-Australian artist YARA, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – April ’23
New additions 14/04/2023
- The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Nunc Est Bibendum
- YARA – Bad Behaviour
- Lachlan Denton – Changed
- Lamine Sonko – Taamo
- Hannah Macklin – The Essence
- Terry – Miracles
- Expensive Music Band – Enigmatic Times
- Ninajirachi – 1×1 (w/Ravenna Golden)
- ESHAAN – Another Dimension
- The Toads – Tale of Town Split in Two
- Nerve & Babyface Mal – GUMBOOTS
- Chimers – turn on the lights
