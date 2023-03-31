NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the second single from 21-year-old singer-songwriter Mikayla Pasterfield, the anticipated return of genre-eluding hip hop and pop artist MUNGMUNG, charming indie pop from Local Derby, Deuce and Lachlan Denton, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – March ’23

New additions 31/03/2022

Mikayla Pasterfield – Bindi in the Dirt

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out

MUNGMUNG – PRINCE CHARMING

Local Derby – Forgive Forget

Deuce – Rabbit Hole

Terry – Centuries

Lachlan Denton – Changed

dust – Joy (Guilt)

Jitwam – hollatchu (w/Jaydonclover, YUNGMORPHEUS)

KESMAR – Is It You I Miss

Further Reading

Music Feeds’ Favourite Trans and Gender Diverse Australian Artists

Mega Fäuna Sign to Blossom Rot and Tease Debut EP with ‘Desire Lines’

Naretha Williams Announces New Album ‘Into Dusk We Fall’, Shares First Single

The Cat Empire Introduce New Members and Launch New Era With ‘Thunder Rumbles’

Alex Lahey Shares New Single ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’

Lastlings Announce New Album ‘Perfect World’, Share New Single

Cable Ties Announce New Album ‘All Her Plans’