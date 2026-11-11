Make Them Suffer Explore The Loneliness Of Touring On Monster New Single ‘Black Sheep’

Australian metalcore heavyweights Make Them Suffer have unleashed their brand new single ‘Black Sheep’, a crushing yet deeply introspective anthem exploring isolation, belonging and the unexpected loneliness of life on the road.

Out now via Immortal Music Group/SharpTone Records, the track marks the Perth outfit’s latest release following their acclaimed 2024 self-titled album, pairing their signature blend of brutality and melody with atmospheric electronics and moments of haunting restraint.

Make Them Suffer – ‘BLACK SHEEP’

Produced and mixed by Dan Braunstein, whose credits include Spiritbox and Holding Absence, ‘Black Sheep’ combines punishing heaviness, soaring melodic passages and dreamlike textures, offering another glimpse into the band’s ever-evolving sound.

But beneath its sonic intensity lies a surprisingly vulnerable message.

Reflecting on nearly two decades spent building their career, vocalist Sean Harmanis says the song was inspired by the complicated emotional realities of being a full-time touring musician.

“To be able to do music full time is a gift that I will never take for granted and always cherish,” Harmanis explains.

“However, to be able to live such a unique lifestyle is often equally as rewarding as it can be isolating.”

While touring has afforded the band extraordinary opportunities, Harmanis admits that spending so much time away from home can create an unsettling sense of disconnection.

“Something I’ve observed in myself and others who also tour full-time is often a sense of loneliness and a lack of belonging, as well as an inability to connect with others or fit in,” he continues.

“The more time you spend in your bunk, the more foreign life outside of the parameters of touring can feel, and the more distant your relationships back home become.”

The track also serves as a reflection on Make Them Suffer’s own journey, from their early days as outsiders in the Australian heavy scene to becoming one of the country’s most successful international metal exports.

“Black Sheep is about being the outcast,” Harmanis says.

“It’s a statement about the band itself after grinding for years, and feeling as if we’ve only become recognised in recent times.”

And rather than viewing those years of feeling overlooked as a setback, the frontman believes they’ve played an important role in shaping the band’s musical identity.

“We’re very proud to be where we are today and I truly believe that the unique sound we’ve cultivated is a result of not being accepted for as long as we have.”

“There’s always a silver lining.”

Formed in Perth in 2008, Make Them Suffer first made their mark with the ferocious deathcore of their 2012 debut album Neverbloom, before progressively expanding their sound to incorporate melodic metalcore, symphonic textures and atmospheric experimentation.

Across five studio albums, including 2020’s How To Survive A Funeral and 2024’s Make Them Suffer, the band have established themselves as one of Australia’s most formidable heavy music exports.

Their most recent album achieved international chart success, including a spot at #40 on the UK’s Official Rock & Metal Albums Chart, while the track Epitaph won Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work at the 2025 APRA Music Awards.

With more than 400 million streams to their name, sold-out headline tours and support slots alongside heavy music giants including Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token and Bad Omens, Make Them Suffer have built an impressive legacy over the past 17 years.

Their current lineup features Sean Harmanis on vocals, Nick McLernon on guitar, Jaya Jeffery on bass, Jordan Mather on drums and Alex Reade on keys and vocals.

And with ‘Black Sheep’, the band are offering a reminder that the experiences which once made them feel like outsiders may ultimately be the very things that set them apart.

Make Them Suffer’s new single ‘Black Sheep’ is out now via Immortal Music Group/SharpTone Records. Take it for a spin up above!

Further Reading

Make Them Suffer Go Deep On What Inspired Their New Self-Titled Album

Make Them Suffer Release New Single And Music Video For ‘Epitaph’

Make Them Suffer’s Alex Reade on Her Favourite Genre-Bending Artists