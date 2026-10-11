Battlesnake Unleash New Single ‘Bog Bringer’, Announce 2027 Album & Australian Tour

Sound the unholy trumpets and prepare your sacrificial offerings, because Australia’s most gloriously deranged metal serpents, Battlesnake, have slithered forth from the primordial sludge bearing a triple-headed beast of an announcement.

The flamboyant heavy metal hellraisers have unleashed their filthy new single Bog Bringer, revealed their forthcoming album BOGPOCALYPSE AND THE ANNIHILATION OF LUCIFER, and announced a six-date Australian tour for February 2027.

Battlesnake – ‘Bog Bringer’

Their latest sonic abomination, Bog Bringer, is the third taste of the band’s forthcoming LP, following previous offerings I Killed Satan and Mud Apocalypse.

Swamp-soaked, sacrilegious and gleefully unhinged, the track plunges deeper into Battlesnake’s twisted mythology of demonic warfare, apocalyptic storytelling and riffs powerful enough to raise the dead.

And if the album title hasn’t already tipped you off, the band’s next chapter promises to be their most magnificently ridiculous yet.

Described by Battlesnake themselves as “a 90s Goosebumps novel with guns”, BOGPOCALYPSE AND THE ANNIHILATION OF LUCIFER will arrive on Friday, 19th February 2027, following their acclaimed 2025 opus Dawn Of The Exultants And The Hunt For The Shepherd.

The record was forged in Prague during a three-and-a-half-week studio session, sandwiched into the middle of a six-week UK and European tour.

Living together in the studio, the band entered the recording process more prepared than ever, allowing them to push their sound into increasingly adventurous territory.

“We definitely all commented on how this felt like the most prepared we’d been going into record an album,” the band explained.

“We’ve really started to sink into the roles we’ve developed over multiple albums in the recording process.”

But familiarity hasn’t dulled their appetite for sonic chaos.

“I think this album, to the band, is a bit of an experiment, really trying to branch out and develop not only the maturity of our sound, but the songwriting structure as well.”

Having spent recent years spreading their gospel of glorious heavy metal lunacy across the UK and Europe, Battlesnake are now preparing to bring the apocalypse home.

Their February 2027 Australian tour will kick off at La La Las in Wollongong on Friday, 12th February, before descending upon Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Newcastle.

And if you’ve never witnessed the unholy spectacle of Battlesnake in the flesh, prepare yourself.

We’re talking bedazzled papal regalia, chainmail underwear, pyrotechnics, demonic theatrics and enough monstrous riffs to make the gates of Hell rattle on their hinges.

Formed in 2019, Battlesnake have built a formidable reputation by combining the operatic extravagance of Queen, the molten steel of Judas Priest and the doom-laden darkness of Black Sabbath into a flamboyant, utterly outrageous heavy metal beast.

Following their self-titled debut in 2023, the band unleashed The Rise And Demise Of The Motorsteeple in 2024 and Dawn Of The Exultants And The Hunt For The Shepherd in 2025.

Along the way, they’ve terrorised stages at Download, Copenhell, Rock For People and Mad Cool, while sharing bills with the likes of KISS, The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction.

Now, with their next infernal chapter looming, the serpentine overlords are ready to unleash their most ambitious assault yet.

Tickets for Battlesnake’s 2027 Australian tour go on sale Friday, 16th October.

Bog Bringer is out now on all streaming platforms (spin it above), while BOGPOCALYPSE AND THE ANNIHILATION OF LUCIFER arrives Friday, 19th February 2027.

Behold the dates of your impending doom below.

Battlesnake 2027 Australian Album Tour

Friday, 12th February – La La Las, Wollongong NSW

– La La Las, Wollongong NSW Saturday, 13th February – Altar, Hobart TAS

– Altar, Hobart TAS Thursday, 18th February – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

– Crowbar, Sydney NSW Friday, 19th February – Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

– Crowbar, Brisbane QLD Saturday, 20th February – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

– Max Watts, Melbourne VIC Friday, 26th February – Hamilton Station, Newcastle NSW

Presale: Thursday, October 15, 10 AM (sign up here)

GA Onsale: Friday, October 16, 10 AM

Further Reading

Battlesnake Release New Single ‘Alpha and Omega’

Miss Chile Just Unleashed Death Metal Vocals At The Miss World Pageant

Avatar Reveal What It’s Really Like To Tour With Metallica – And Why Australia Feels Like Home