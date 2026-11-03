Thy Art Is Murder Reveal New Frontman, Drop Savage Single ‘Squeeze’ & Aussie Tour Dates

THERE’S A NEW VOICE BEHIND THE BRUTALITY. Australian deathcore heavyweights Thy Art Is Murder have officially introduced their new frontman Jerry Grimefeld, unleashing a savage new single dubbed Squeeze alongside a run of intimate Australian headline shows for December.

The crushing new track marks Grimefeld’s recorded debut with the band, ushering in a fresh chapter for one of Australia’s most formidable extreme metal exports.



THY ART IS MURDER – ‘Squeeze’

And if the song is anything to go by, this new era is going to be straight-up feral.

Released via Human Warfare, Squeeze takes listeners on a twisted journey through what the band describe as a deranged carnival funhouse, blending creepy, disorientating atmospherics with manic aggression and Grimefeld’s monstrous guttural vocals.

The single also offers the first official taste of the new material Thy Art Is Murder have been cooking up in the studio between tours.

But while Grimefeld’s arrival has only just been formally announced, the new vocalist is far from a stranger to the band’s live show.

A familiar face within Australia’s heavy music and hip-hop scenes, Grimefeld quietly stepped into the frontman role earlier this year, making his live debut with Thy Art Is Murder at Melbourne’s Life’s A Beach festival.

He subsequently joined the band for their European summer festival run, leaving audiences and online fans scrambling to figure out the identity of the mysterious new vocalist.

The response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, with Metal Hammer describing the band’s Radar Festival performance as a “mass of dropped jaws and flailing limbs”.

Meanwhile, Distorted Sound Magazine praised Grimefeld for slotting into the role “seamlessly with impressive ferocity”.

For Grimefeld himself, joining Thy Art Is Murder represents something of a full-circle moment.

“Thy Art Is Murder has influenced me more than any other band in the world,” he says.

“Hate sent me down the path I’m on today, so being part of this band now is surreal.”

“I’m blessed to be here, and I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on. We’re about to get ignorant with it.”

And Aussie fans won’t have to wait long to experience the band’s new lineup in the flesh.

To cap off 2026, Thy Art Is Murder have announced a three-date Squeeze Australian Tour, bringing their famously punishing live show to intimate venues in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this December.

The run will kick off at Melbourne’s Howler on Thursday, 17th December, before heading to Sydney’s Crowbar on Friday, 18th December and wrapping up at Brisbane’s Crowbar on Saturday, 19th December.

The shows will mark Grimefeld’s first Australian headline tour as Thy Art Is Murder’s vocalist, giving fans an opportunity to witness the band’s new era at close quarters.

And given the group’s rep for inciting absolute carnage in the pit, these intimate performances promise to be particularly chaotic.

Tickets go on sale at 9am AEDT on Thursday, 5th November, with demand expected to be fierce.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Thy Art Is Murder – Squeeze Australian Tour 2026

Thursday, 17th December – Howler, Melbourne VIC

– Howler, Melbourne VIC Friday, 18th December – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

– Crowbar, Sydney NSW Saturday, 19th December – Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Ticket Info

General onsale: Thursday, 5th November at 9am AEDT via Thy Art Is Murder’s official website

Further Reading

Hellbound II Lineup: Parkway Drive, Thy Art Is Murder + MORE

Ex Thy Art Is Murder Frontman CJ McMahon Is Now Working In Real Estate

CJ McMahon Retracts Apology, Is No Longer a Member of Thy Art Is Murder