Mansion Recordings Launches With Release From New Artist X4nder

A new Australian record label is underway, platforming new and engaging artists from the realms of hip hop, rap, R&B and adjacent genres – Mansion Recordings. Helmed by Greyscale Records label manager and host of Short.Fast.Loud on triple j, Joshua Merriel, a venture like Mansion Recordings may seem like a bit of an odd turn.

It’s not foreign territory to Merriel though, as his passion for developing and helping young artists not only evolve but retain creative control of their music is key across all genres he works in.

Hip hop artist X4nder becomes the first to release music through Mansion Recordings

The first we’re hearing from the label is an enticing single from Burmese-Australian hip hop artist, X4nder. The track, ‘Soul Searching’, is a mix of melodic rap and R&B-flecked bar delivery; a new release from an artist who is already starting to gain momentum.

X4nder’s inspos stretch right across the board and they can be heard in ‘Soul Searching’; a love for trap, classic rap and R&B feeds the artist’s own style and flow. Only a few months ago, X4nder dropped a track in ‘Worst Mistake’, which has put him on the radar as one to watch – with more new music on the horizon and with the official roll out of Mansion Recordings to come, it’ll be interesting to see what comes next.

