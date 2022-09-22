Listen To JessB’s Fresh New Single, ‘Can’t Fake It’

After shining at BIGSOUND 2022, New Zealand hip hop artist JessB has returned with a brand new single in ‘Can’t Fake It’.

For those who have been following the artist in recent years, JessB’s growth as a rapper and performer has been impressive. Along with her own strong material, she has collaborated with likes of Baker Boy and most recently, Sophiya; as well as teaming up with OKENYO on the wild remix of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s track ‘Best Friend’ – now a Platinum selling record.

JessB releases new single ‘Can’t Fake It’

With ‘Can’t Fake It’, JessB flexes on her own once more, serving up a club bop that is primed for the sweaty days and nights of spring and summer ahead.

The track is the first of a whole stack of new music from JessB we can be expecting in the near future.

“After the ‘3 Nights In Amsterdam’ EP & two years of lockdowns I was finally able to get back and have 7 more nights in Amsterdam to make some fun tracks with one of my favourite producers.” JessB’s said of the new track. “A lighthearted club banger for ya head top.”

