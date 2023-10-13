Maple Glider Releases New Album ‘I Get Into Trouble’, On Tour in November

Naarm/Melbourne musician Tori Zietsch, aka Maple Glider, has released her second album, I Get Into Trouble. The album – out locally via Pieater and internationally through Partisan Records – follows Maple Glider’s acclaimed debut, To Enjoy is the Only Thing, from 2021.

The release of I Get Into Trouble was preceded by the singles ‘Don’t Kiss Me’, ‘Dinah’, ‘You’re Gonna Be A Daddy’, ‘You At the Top of the Driveway’, ‘Two Years’ and ‘Do You’. Watch the Bridgette Winten-directed video for ‘Do You’ below.

Maple Glider – ‘Do You’

In a statement, Zietsch described ‘Do You’ as a song rooted in “the feeling of being frustrated by someone who refuses to see who you are, no matter how much you put yourself in front of them, until eventually, you retreat.”

She continued, “It’s also about the self-obsession that can come as a result of that, the fixation on identity, complicated feelings of inadequacy, and the search for meaning and significance in failing relationships. As always, there are many sides to the sphere, the ball just keeps spinning.”

Maple Glider will be on the road in November playing I Get Into Trouble launch shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, as well as Eltham on the NSW north coast. Zietsch will then travel to the US for a sold-out show at West Hollywood’s Genghis Cohen and a show at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn in early December.

Maple Glider: I Get Into Trouble

Do You Dinah Two Years FOMO Don’t Kiss Me You At The Top Of The Driveway You’re Gonna Be A Daddy For You And All The Songs We Loved Surprises Scream

Maple Glider 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 10th November – Lansdowne Hotel, Eora/Sydney NSW

Saturday, 11th November – Eltham Hotel – Bundjalung Land/Eltham VIC

Sunday, 12th November – Black Bear Lodge – Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Friday, 17th November – Corner Hotel – Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Tickets via the artist’s website

