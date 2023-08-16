Melbourne’s Maple Glider Announces 2023 National Tour Dates

Melbourne indie-folk artist Maple Glider is heading off on tour to celebrate the release of her forthcoming album, I Get Into Trouble.

The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter’s sophomore LP will reach our ears on Friday, 13th October, after which Glider (real name Tori Zietsch) will embark on a four-date East Coast tour, visiting fans in Eora/Sydney, Bundjalung Land/Eltham, Meanjin/Brisbane and Naarm/Melbourne this November.

Maple Glider – ‘You’re Gonna Be A Daddy’

The announcement comes bearing more gifts, in the form of a double single, ‘You At The Top Of The Driveway’ and ‘You’re Gonna Be A Daddy’, which will both appear on Glider’s ten-track LP.

“I wrote these songs together as part one and two when I found out I was going to be an aunty for the first time,” Zietsch explains in a press statement.

“I experienced an urgent feeling of wanting to be near her, and I imagined all the things we’d be able to do together, in the same places where my brother and I grew up. I was having all sorts of considerations about my place in the world and what I am doing here, and I was searching for the things / people that hold importance to me.”

You can stream one of the singles, ‘You’re Gonna Be A Daddy’, above, or suss her full list of tour dates down below.

Friday, 10th November – Lansdowne Hotel, Eora/Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 11th November – Eltham Hotel – Bundjalung Land/Eltham, VIC

Sunday, 12th November – Black Bear Lodge – Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 17th November – Corner Hotel – Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now via official website

