NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by the queer dancefloor pop of ‘F.U.’, the latest single from Wiradjuri and Bundjalung woman Djanaba. There’s also a slow-burning anthem of hope and resistance from Yolngu singer-songwriter Yirrmal, deep and textural audio pleasure from Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen, bassy techno excellence from Jennifer Loveless, and plenty more.

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist – October 2023

New additions 17/10/2023

Djanaba – ‘F.U.’

Yirrmal – ‘Keep Rolling On’

Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen – ‘空 | Kōng | Emptiness’

Jennifer Loveless – ‘Pleasure’

Lil Spacely – ‘Dangerous’

The Night Terrors – ‘Levitation’

Maple Glider – ‘Do You’

The Native Cats – ‘Tanned Rested and Dead’

Brolga – ‘Wati’

Chet Sounds – ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’

Day1 – ‘SOUTHSIDE DILLA’

Creed Tha Kid – ‘Distance’

Big Skeez – ‘Hello’

More New Aus Music

A.B. Original Release ‘Yes’ Video: “The Alternative to Voting Yes Just Reinforces Racism”

Romanie Refuses to Go Under in Video for ‘Cannot Have It All’

Track By Track: Glenn Hopper Draws Back the Curtain on His Debut EP ‘Something About the Weather’

OX4ORD Takes the Mask Off on ‘Visions’

PNAU and Empire of the Sun Team Up for New Single ‘AEIOU’

Jamie Hutchings Reconnects with His Childhood Teddy in Video for ‘Roustabout’

Al Matcott Announces ‘Summer’s Coming’ Tour Dates, Shares New Single

Sleaford Mods Remix RVG’s ‘Nothing Really Changes’

Motez Explains the Concept Behind His Collaborative Audiovisual EP ‘Coalesce’

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit Release Debut Album ‘all the songs i know about fire’