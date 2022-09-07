Marlon Williams Announces Australian ‘My Boy’ Tour Dates

Marlon Williams has announced a run of Australian tour dates for next year. The 2023 east coast tour will take place in support of his forthcoming album My Boy, which arrives on Friday, 9th September.

The newly-announced tour will kick off on Wednesday, 15th February at Sydney’s newly-renovated Enmore Theatre, before visiting Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall the next night, and winding up at Melbourne’s iconic Palais Theatre that weekend. The tour will serve as something of a homecoming for the Melbourne-based Williams, who embarks on a run of global tour dates next week.

Marlon Williams – ‘Don’t Go Back’

“Australia! Me and the Benders are about to head off and sharpen our tools out in the big wide world and THEN we’re stoked to be coming home to play with YOU,” Williams said in a brief statement.

Williams will also celebrate the release of his My Boy album this week with a one-off launch show in Melbourne. Supported by Reb Fountain, he’ll take to the stage at the intimate Howler venue for a sold-out gig on Friday night which will showcase his new record amongst an array of old favourites.

My Boy is set for release 9th September.

Marlon Williams – My Boy Tour 2023

Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (Tickets)



​Thursday, 16th February, 2023 – Concert Hall QPAC, Brisbane, QLD (Tickets)

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – ​Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (Tickets)

Tickets on sale from Monday, 12th September.

