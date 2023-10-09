Mary Lattimore Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Harpist and composer Mary Lattimore has a run of Australian tour dates for December 2023. Lattimore was previously announced on the lineup for Meredith Music Festival – alongside acts like Caroline Polachek and Kraftwerk – which will take over the Sup’ from Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December.

Lattimore will begin her run of tour dates at the Thirroul Music Festival on Sunday, 3rd December, before heading through Sydney, Brisbane, Castlemaine, and Melbourne, before rounding it all off at Meredith. She’ll be joined on tour by guitarist Paul Sukeena. See the full list of dates below.

Mary Lattimore: ‘Arrivederci’

Lattimore will be here supporting her latest album Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, which arrived in early October. The album features guests like The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, and Meg Baird.

“When I think of these songs,” Lattimore shared in a statement about the album. “I think about fading flowers in vases, melted candles, getting older, being on tour and having things change while you’re away, not realising how ephemeral experiences are until they don’t happen anymore, fear for a planet we’re losing because of greed, an ode to art and music that’s really shaped your life that can transport you back in time, longing to maintain sensitivity and to not sink into hollow despondency.”

The album takes its name from an old hotel in Hvar, Croatia, which Lattimore discovered recently is being renovated “in a very crisp, modern way”.

“I walked around the lobby and the empty ballrooms and it looked like a well-worn, well-loved place. My friend Stacey who lives there told me to ‘Say goodbye to Hotel Arkada, it might not be here when you get back’,” Lattmore shared.

Sunday, 3rd December – Thirroul Music Festival

Tickets

Monday, 4th December – Sydney Opera House

Tickets

Wednesday, 6th December – Brisbane Powerhouse

Tickets

Thursday, 7th December – Theatre Royal Castlemaine

Tickets

Friday, 8th December – Melbourne Recital Centre

Tickets

Saturday, 9th December – Meredith Music Festival (Sold Out)

