Matt Corby Announces New Album ‘Everything’s Fine’, Shares Single

Matt Corby has announced his third studio album, Everything’s Fine. The singer-songwriter’s first album in more than four years will arrive on Friday, 24th March via Island Records. Pre-orders are available here.

To coincide with the announcement, Corby has shared new song ‘Reelin”, a smooth, hazy slow burner that foregrounds his honeyed vocals with understated bass, guitar and keys and warm horns. It’s the second single to be lifted from Everything’s Fine, following last year’s ‘Problems’.

Listen to Matt Corby’s ‘Reelin”

Per a press release, on the day that Corby had planned to begin writing his new album – the follow-up to 2018’s Rainbow Valley – his home was inundated with floodwaters. He and his family moved into his Rainbow Valley Studios, where the album was recorded.

“I’m at a really beautiful point in my life. I’m accepting all this stuff: the good and the bad, but particularly the bad. Which is kind of great. It’s a good thing to come to that point,” Corby said in an accompanying statement alongside the album’s announcement.

“Life isn’t always magical, but the moments that are, well you really value them. I think this record is about that, about managing your actual reality. Sometimes I have those moments when you realise: well I’m still breathing, you still have the gift of life, so everything is fine I guess?”

Everything’s Fine‘s lead single, ‘Problems’, arrived in November, and marked Corby’s first new music since he released standalone singles ‘If I Never Say a Word’ and ‘Vitamin’ in 2020. In the time since Rainbow Valley arrived, Corby has also kept busy launching his own Rainbow Valley Records label and producing for other artists.

In recent years, Corby’s production credits have included Genesis Owusu‘s Smiling With No Teeth cut ‘Black Dogs!’ and Budjerah‘s 2022 Conversations EP. Corby also co-produced Great Gable‘s 2020 debut Tracing Faces and 2022 follow-up On the Wall in the Morning Light (both with frequent collaborator Alex Henriksson.)

