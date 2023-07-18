Budjerah Shares New Single, ‘Video Game’

Budjerah has released a new single titled ‘Video Game’, co-written with Meg Mac, Matt Corby, and Chris Collins (who’s worked with Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, and Woodes). It’s a quiet, reflective cut from the Coodjinburra singer, and it comes accompanied by a video directed by Murli Dhir – watch below.

“I’ve been waiting a very long time for this song to be ready, and finally after performing it for a year on stage, I think you guys are ready to hear one of my most personal songs yet,” Budjerah shared about the track.

Budjerah: ‘Video Game’

The single is the follow-up to ‘Therapy‘, which was co-written with in-demand songwriter Sarah Aarons (who you probably know for being nominated for a handful of Grammys for the Zedd track ‘The Middle’).

At the end of June, Budjerah teamed up with soul singer WILSN for a cover of Crowded House’s classic ‘Better Be Home Soon’. The cover is the latest track to be released by Mushroom Records for their ‘Mushroom 50 Project’, in celebration of the label’s 50th anniversary.

Budjerah was recently announced on the lineup for touring festival Spilt Milk alongside acts like Post Malone, Aitch, and Dom Dolla. The festival will kick off in Canberra on Saturday, 25th November, with dates to follow on the Gold Coast, Ballarat, and (for the first time) Perth.

