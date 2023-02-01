Noah Cyrus To Support Lewis Capaldi On 2023 Australian Tour

Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of pop superstar Miley Cyrus, has just been announced as the main support for Lewis Capaldi‘s upcoming Australian arena tour.

The GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter will join Capaldi on all seven dates of his national tour this July. The Scottish crooner will be in the country in support of his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which is out in May.

Noah Cyrus – ‘I Just Want a Lover’

Cyrus released her debut album, The Hardest Part, in September 2022. The record arrived 12 years after Cyrus released her first single, at the age of ten, having been in the entertainment industry since age three.

The youngest child of country musician Billy Ray Cyrus and the youngest sister of pop star Miley, Noah’s first release was 2010’s ‘Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea’. Six years later, Cyrus formally launched her music career, working with the likes of Labrinth, XXXTentacion, MØ, and Lil Xan to release a number of singles in the following years.

“Creating the arrangements was the most fulfilling part of this record,” Cyrus said of the album’s production. “Mike [Crossey, producer] and I were so driven and fully engulfed in the music. It was seamless—our brains connected into one.

“I found a safe place to make music with people I love and trust. The process was really healing for me. For the first time, I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.”

Lewis Capaldi – Australian Tour 2023

Tickets on sale now via Secret Sounds

Friday, 7th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 8th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT

– SOLD OUT Tuesday, 11th July – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Thursday, 13th July – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 14th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 15th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

