Spice Girls’ Mel C to DJ at Melbourne Cup Carnival 2023

Mel C, AKA Sporty Spice, will be heading to Melbourne later this year to play a DJ set at the Melbourne Cup Carnival, marking her first Australian appearance in more than two decades. The singer and selector will play the TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 5th November.

She’ll be supported on the day by English producer Jax Jones and Croatian-German DJ Topic. According to promoter Live Nation, Mel C will soon be announcing a full Australian tour, with this DJ set being her only Melbourne gig.

Mel C: ‘I Turn To You’

Mel C has become an in-demand DJ over the last couple of years, performing at Glastonbury and on the Balearic party island of Ibiza. She dropped a remix of Jessie Ware’s 2022 single ‘Free Yourself’ and a rework of Tove Lo’s track ‘I Like U’.

The pop singer – real name Melanie Chisholm – embarked on a highly successful solo career after the Spice Girls called it quits in 2000, releasing ‘I Turn To You’, which was a staple dance track of the early 2000s, as well as collaborations with the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Bryan Adams.

Loads of other artists will appear across the week of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, including Crooked Colours, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Tommy Trash, Groove City, Running Touch, and Sneaky Sound System. You can scope out the full lineup below, and see the full program on the website.

Melbourne Cup Carnival 2023

Melanie C

Crooked Colours

Felix Da Housecat

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Odd Mob

Tonite Only

Tommy Trash

Groove City

John Course and Karina Charvez

Kah-lo

Running Touch DJ Set

Sneaky Sound System

Jax Jones

Topic

For more information and tickets head to the website.

