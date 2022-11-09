Watch Spice Girls Reunite To Sing ‘Say You’ll Be There’ at Ginger’s 50th

A Spice Girls reunion of sorts has taken place in honour of Geri Horner AKA Ginger Spice’s 50th birthday. Four of the OG fab five – Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham – got together to dance and sing along to their 1996 hit single ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

Sadly, one of the girls wasn’t there – Mel B AKA Scary Spice.

“A friendship for Life”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Victoria’s husband, former football superstar David Beckham, posted footage of the heartwarming moment online.

“Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls <3 A friendship for Life,” Becks captioned the clips. “[Mel B] you were missed.”

He also added an animated “Girl Power’ graphic to the footage.

Victoria AKA POsh Spice als posted some footage to her TikTok account, writing “When the #spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you Mel B!!) Love you girls xx.”

Check that footage below.

