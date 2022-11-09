Watch Spice Girls Reunite To Sing ‘Say You’ll Be There’ at Ginger’s 50th

A Spice Girls reunion of sorts has taken place in honour of Geri Horner AKA Ginger Spice’s 50th birthday. Four of the OG fab five – Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham – got together to dance and sing along to their 1996 hit single ‘Say You’ll Be There’.
Sadly, one of the girls wasn’t there – Mel B AKA Scary Spice.
“A friendship for Life”
Victoria’s husband, former football superstar David Beckham, posted footage of the heartwarming moment online.
“Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls <3 A friendship for Life,” Becks captioned the clips. “[Mel B] you were missed.”
He also added an animated “Girl Power’ graphic to the footage.
Victoria AKA POsh Spice als posted some footage to her TikTok account, writing “When the #spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you Mel B!!) Love you girls xx.”
@victoriabeckham When the #spicegirls ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham
Spice Girls’ Mel B Gets An MBE From The Queen