Spice Girl Melanie C Announces 2023 Australian DJ Tour

Melanie C has extended her Aussie trip to DJ the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival with a full national run behind the decks. The Spice Girls icon will be heading our way this November to DJ a handful of venues in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Darwin.

The tour will mark Sporty Spice’s first ever DJ tour down under and marks her first appearance on our shores in more than two decades.

Melanie C – ‘Into You’

Mel C has become an in-demand DJ over the last couple of years, performing at Glastonbury and on the Balearic party island of Ibiza. She dropped a remix of Jessie Ware’s 2022 single ‘Free Yourself’ and a rework of Tove Lo’s track ‘I Like U’.

The pop singer – real name Melanie Chisholm – embarked on a highly successful solo career after the Spice Girls called it quits in 2000, releasing ‘I Turn To You’, which was a staple dance track of the early 2000s, as well as collaborations with the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Bryan Adams.

The popstar turned world class DJ has just come off the back of critically acclaimed performances at both Glastonbury and PACHA Ibiza, with her sets renowned for their energy, fusing dance music, funk and pop to create a big party atmosphere.

Mel C will also play the TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 5th November at the Melbourne Cup Carnival. She’ll be supported on the day by English producer Jax Jones and Croatian-German DJ Topic.

You can catch her full list of 2023 Aussie DJ tour dates down below.

Saturday, 5th November – Melbourne Cup Carnival, VIC

Friday, 10th November – SEADECK, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 11th November – Palooza Festival, Melbourne, VIC (Day show)

Saturday, 11th November – Handpicked Festival, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, 12th November – Oasis, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 12th November – Mayberry, Darwin, NT

