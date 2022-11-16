Melbourne Nightclub Colour to Close Down at the End of 2022

Melbourne inner-city nightclub and live music venue Colour has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year. In an Instagram post, the Carlton venue explained that “financial pressures” had led to their decision to shutter. The post goes on to thank staff, guests, friends and family for their support.

Colour nightclub opened in October 2019 with local DJ/promoter team Liam Alexander (formerly of Lounge) and Benny Rausa (formerly of The Night Cat) at the helm.

Colour Nightclub to Close Doors 16th December

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colour (@colour___club)

The club was a pillar of Melbourne’s club and electronic scene with Alexander and Rausa part of Save Our Scene, a group who lobbied the Victorian Government for greater financial support after COVID-19 restrictions put incredible pressure on live music venues. Colour survived the long lockdowns by adapting their business to include seated performances, private hires and jazz nights before the eventual return of full capacity gigs.

Colour have performances scheduled until 16th December. “We do have a month and a half left of some very special events and guests,” they said, “so keep an eye out for that— let’s send it out in style!” Upcoming shows include Melbourne electronic stalwarts Black Cab, electronic/punk Sydneysider Rebel Yell and Jas. Find all upcoming events here.

Further Reading

REBEL YELL Releases New Single, ‘Protect’

Iconic Newcastle Venue The Cambridge Hotel Is Closing Down

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week