NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Grace Cummings covering Fatboy Slim’s y2k hit ‘Praise You’, a UK garage-influenced remix of Franko Gonzo’s ‘Air’, a synth pop power ballad from ASHWARYA, Gena Rose Bruce’s latest Bill Callahan collab, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s playlist

New additions – 12/11/2022

Grace Cummings – Praise You

AKOSIA – The Weekend

ASHWARYA – Best Friend

Tom Snowdon – Empty Start

Bel Kil – My Year

B I R D E E 王煒 – Poolside

edith – Fear

Franko Gonzo – Air (Moses Carr remix)

The Money War – Somebody Loves You

bella amor – all my friends are high

Gena Rose Bruce – Deep Is the Way (feat. Bill Callahan)

ENOLA – Metal Body

Baby Cool – Poison

Huntly – It’s You I’m Here For

Cub Sport – Replay

