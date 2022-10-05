REBEL YELL has unveiled the new single, ‘Protect’, her first solo release since 2020’s Far From Grace LP. ‘Protect’ arrives alongside the announcement of REBEL YELL’s signing to Melbourne-based independent label Dinosaur City Records.

‘Protect’ utilises thick bass and powerful beats alongside Grace Stevenson’s urgent vocals. In a statement, Stevenson explained that the track began as a continuation of the 2019 single ‘Night Drive’ but undertook a transformation during her time spent living in Iceland.

REBEL YELL – ‘Protect’

“‘Protect’ was initially written in regards to women and our battles with safety and to have a voice,” Stevenson said. “When I lived in Iceland in 2021, the song took on a new form. It felt adaptive to the environment and our climate; how young people face the consequences of those who walked before us, yet cop the blame for so much.”

The track is accompanied by a music video filmed and edited by Stevenson and shot in the town of Seyðisfjörður in Iceland. The clip contrasts the natural beauty of the country with the remains of a devastating landslide that impacted the area in 2020.

Stevenson will be launching the new single as part of a Dinosaur City label showcase next week. Taking place at Melbourne’s Colour Club on Saturday, 15th October, REBEL YELL will appear on the lineup alongside Workhorse, e4444e and Elmo Aoayama.

Dinosaur City Label Showcase

REBEL YELL

e4444e

Workhorse

Elmo Aoyama

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 15th October – Colour Club, Melbourne, VIC (Tickets)

Further Reading

PREMIERE: Watch Workhorse’s Otherworldly Video for ‘Mary Maiden’, Shot at Adelaide’s Medieval Fair

Love Letter to a Record: Workhorse on PJ Harvey’s ‘Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea’

Chapter Music Announces Full Lineup For 30th Birthday Event This November