Melbourne Singer-Songwriter KEZRA Unveils Debut EP ‘Fortress’

KEZRA is a Melbourne singer-songwriter who has just revealed her debut EP Fortress – produced by Mark Zito (Fractures) and mixed by Matt Neighbour (Matt Corby, The Avalanches, Middle Kids). According to the artist, the five-track collection is all about “navigating through my crazy twenties, in failures, loss, heartache, hope, new love and finding my strength between all of that. Working with my producer, Mark, helped all the songs tie together with this theme of nostalgia in reflection of my early 20s, with the old tape-recording sounds and distorted electric guitars. I feel this EP represents myself as the artist I am today, just a girl who loves to write poppy chorus hooks and heart-breaking melodies with a guitar in hand”.

KEZRA – Fortress

