NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by Chitra’s ‘Go Easy’, a slow-building indie pop song that juggles indecision and competing emotions while attempting to avoid a catastrophising spiral. There’s also slick, restrained pop rock from Tex Crick, vintage indie jangle from Local Derby, DJ Candlestick’s “Chopped Not Slopped” remix of Maina Doe’s ‘LET HER BE’, J-MILLA‘s lyrical and orchestral hip hop number ‘On My Soul’, and plenty more.

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist – August 2023

New additions 25/08/2023

Chitra – ‘Go Easy’

Maina Doe – ‘LET HER BE (Chopped Not Slopped by DJ Candlestick)’

Mo•Louie – ‘Hold You’

REBEL YELL – ‘Kombat’

screensaver – ‘Drain You’

J-MILLA – ‘On My Soul’

Sonny Ism – ‘Song For Julia’

Chet Sounds – ‘Open Your Eyes’

Charlie Hill – ‘Philly’

Local Derby – ‘Bad Side’

Tex Crick – ‘Easy Keepers’

Lewis Coleman – ‘Indigo’

Holliday Howe – ‘kamakarmic’

