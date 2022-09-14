Melbourne’s Cool Sounds has unveiled newest single ‘Like That’, the title track from his forthcoming album. Released via Chapter Music, the new record is scheduled to arrive on 7th October.

The new (and final) single from the record follows on from previously-released tracks ‘Hello, Alright, You Got That?’ and ‘6 Or 7 More’, and shows polymath Dainis Lacey embracing his role as the sole member of Cool Sounds. Working alongside multi-instrumentalist Dylan Young, saxophonist Pierce Morton, and German-born vocalist (and Partner Look bandmate Ambrin Hasnain), Like That is something of a new chapter for Lacey.

Cool Sounds – ‘Like That’

<a href="https://coolsounds1.bandcamp.com/album/like-that">Like That by Cool Sounds</a> <a href="https://coolsounds1.bandcamp.com/album/like-that">Like That by Cool Sounds</a>

Described as being a rather transformative record, Like That finds itself touching on elements of pop-funk and bright, disco-glam. Despite the exterior sheen, Lacey explains that its title track is somewhat introspective, looking inward as he takes inspiration from ’80s shoegaze.

“I sometimes like to create worlds and narratives that are too large to fit into a song and then pick and choose parts,” Lacey explains. “In this track a gym rat and a business man become unlikely friends, and both have near death experiences.

“When I was writing this I was thinking about ’80s shoegaze bands like Jesus and Mary Chain. It’s a sound that feels equally at home with both blissfully romantic or somewhat seedier content.”

Like That will release on 7th October.

Cool Sounds – Like That

6 Or 7 More Hello, Alright, You Got That? Part Time Punk AB Moving Around Built To Last Magic Trick Dance! Foreign Feelings Like That

Further Reading

‘Love, Lust, Lost’, The Posthumous Album From Zac Denton, Is Out Today

For Fans Of: Gang Of Youths | Introducing: New Aussie Indie-Rock Supergroup, Peace Ritual

Ex-Gang Of Youths Guitarist Joji Malani Launches New Solo Project Pei With Debut Single ‘Honest’