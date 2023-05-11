Queens Of The Stone Age Announce new Album, Share First Single

Queens of the Stone Age have announced their new album In Times New Roman… will be released on Friday, 16th June. It’s the group’s eighth studio album and the first since 2017’s Villians.

The band have also shared the first single from the record, a classically crunching QOTSA cut called ‘Emotion Sickness’. And no, it doesn’t share any DNA with the Siverchair single. Listen to the new track below.

Queens Of The Stone Age: ‘Emotion Sickness’

Queens of the Stone described the album as “the sound of a band creating the music its own members want to hear, while giving the rest of us a sonic forum in which to congregate”. It was recorded at frontman Josh Homme’s Pink Duck home studio, with additional bits done at Rick Rubin’s Malibu studio Shangri-La.

The news comes after Homme shared a lengthy statement in March regarding his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife and The Distillers’ Brody Dalle over the custody of their three children. Dalle filed for divorce from Homme in 2019, reportedly citing his drug and alcohol abuse; both Homme and Dalle were granted restraining orders against the other during the custody battle.

In the new statement, Homme accused Dalle and her boyfriend, Gunner Foxx of causing “the children emotional harm”, and referred to “recent” actions by the pair that put the children “in great danger”.

Homme was granted sole custody of the children in March 2022, and in the statement, he confirms he was granted a restraining order against Foxx in August last year. Homme also revealed he was granted another restraining order against Dalle, this one running for nearly two years from March 2023.

In Times New Roman… Tracklist

‘Obscenery’ ‘Paper Machete’ ‘Negative Space’ ‘Time & Place’ ‘Made to Parade’ ‘Carnavoyeur ‘ ‘What the Peephole Say’ ‘Sicily’ ‘Emotion Sickness’ ‘Straight Jacket Fitting’

