Napalm Death Announce ‘Campaign For Musical Destruction’ Australian Tour

British outfit Napalm Death will head down under for an Australian tour in September this year. The tour will get underway at Magnet House in Perth on Tuesday, 5th September, before moving through most most major cities before finishing in Brisbane a week later.

The band will be joined at all dates by Singapore outfit WORMROT, who are fresh off the release of their album HISS. Napalm Death’s last album was 2022’s Resentment is Always Seismic – A Final Throw of Throes, which served as a companion record to 2020’s Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism.

Napalm Death: ‘Amoral’

Napalm Death are widely considered to be pioneers of grindcore, and have released 17 albums across their long career, which began in 1981. None of the founding members of the band remain, but the lineup has mostly stayed the same since the early 1990s.

Guitarist Mitch Harris found himself in hot water recently, being put on blast over bizarre comments he made about “cunts that claim benefits”, “dole scroungers” and (??) “lads with manbags”. Harris was promptly put in his place by Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson.

Napalm Death Australia Tour With WORMROT

Tuesday, 5th Sep – Magnet House Perth

Tickets

Thursday, 7th Sep – Lion Arts Factory Adelaide

Tickets

Friday, 8th Sep – The Factory Theatre Sydney

Tickets

Saturday, 9th Sep – The Croxton Melbourne

Tickets

Tuesday, 12th Sep – The Triffid Brisbane

Tickets

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 11th May at 9am.

